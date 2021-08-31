BH series number plate will be available from September 15: All you need to know

The re-registration of vehicles while moving to a different state is a real pain point for vehicle owners. To provide relief to the consumers, the Indian government has announced the launch of the Bharat (BH) series number plate for vehicles.

The new BH series number plates are claimed to allow free movement of the vehicles even if they are relocating to a different state from the one where they are registered. The BH series number plate will come into effect from September 15, 2021.

Not only private vehicles, but the new rule has also been proposed for defence, central and state government, government PSUs and private sector vehicles companies as well. However, the private companies have to have offices in four or more states or union territories to become eligible for the newly introduced BH series vehicle registration plate.

The format of the BH series number plates will be YY BH #### XX. The YY signifies the year of the first registration, BH signifies code for Bharat series, #### will be randomized numeric codes between 0000 and 9999, while XX will be alphabets between AA and ZZ.

Under the BH series registration the motor vehicle road tax need to be paid on a biennial basis for 14 years from the date of first registration. After that, the tax will be half the amount and have to be paid annually.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is yet to announce the complete procedure to apply for the BH number plate registration. However, the procedure is likely to remain the same for new and old vehicles. Meanwhile, here are all the details you need to know.