BH series number plate will be available from September 15: All you need to know

BH series number plate will be available from September 15: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2021, 03:27 PM IST
BH series number plates will be assigned randomly and through a digital process.
- EVs will be charged 2% less for BH series number plates, while diesel vehicles will be charged 2% extra.
The re-registration of vehicles while moving to a different state is a real pain point for vehicle owners. To provide relief to the consumers, the Indian government has announced the launch of the Bharat (BH) series number plate for vehicles.
The new BH series number plates are claimed to allow free movement of the vehicles even if they are relocating to a different state from the one where they are registered. The BH series number plate will come into effect from September 15, 2021.
Not only private vehicles, but the new rule has also been proposed for defence, central and state government, government PSUs and private sector vehicles companies as well. However, the private companies have to have offices in four or more states or union territories to become eligible for the newly introduced BH series vehicle registration plate.
The format of the BH series number plates will be YY BH #### XX. The YY signifies the year of the first registration, BH signifies code for Bharat series, #### will be randomized numeric codes between 0000 and 9999, while XX will be alphabets between AA and ZZ.
Under the BH series registration the motor vehicle road tax need to be paid on a biennial basis for 14 years from the date of first registration. After that, the tax will be half the amount and have to be paid annually.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is yet to announce the complete procedure to apply for the BH number plate registration. However, the procedure is likely to remain the same for new and old vehicles. Meanwhile, here are all the details you need to know.
Private sector employees: If the applicant is working in a private sector company or organisation he or she must have a Form 60 attached to the vehicle registration document to get the BH registration.
Government employees: If the vehicle owner is working for the government sector, he or she should attach the official identity card to the vehicle registration document.
Charges: During applying for BH registration, the applicant has to pay the road tax for two years depending on the invoice price of the vehicle excluding GST. The amount varies for vehicles with prices in different slabs. Vehicles priced below ₹10 lakh will have to 8% tax, while vehicles priced between ₹10-20 lakh will be slapped with 10% tax. The vehicles that are priced above ₹20 lakh will draw a tax of 12%.
Tax varies for diesel vehicles and EVs: The diesel-powered vehicles will be charged 2% extra over and above the regular amount. Electric vehicles will be charged 2% less tax than the amounts designated.
Online process: All the applications for BH registration plates will be processed via the designated online portal. The BH numbers will be generated randomly. The BH series number plate will come with black text on white background.