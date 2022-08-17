Bentley reveals Flying Spur Mulliner with Blackline Specification

Bentley Flying Spur is the flagship model for the manufacturer. It is offered in three engine options.

Bentley revealed the Flying Spur Mulliner at the Monterey Car Week in California in 2021. The Mulliner sits at the top of Flying Spur's line-up. Now, the luxury manufacturer has introduced the Black Specification of the Flying Spur Mulliner. It gets quite a few cosmetic upgrades over the regular Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. The manufacturer has given a blacked-out treatment to all the chrome trims.

Bentley has not blacked out their Winged ‘B’ badge. The satin silver on mirror caps is now replaced with gloss Beluga black. The Mulliner matrix wing vents are also now blackened and finished with bright Mulliner branding. The radiator grille remains black and the lower bumper grilles are also finished in black.

The Mulliner is the top of the line version of the Flying Spur.

The manufacturer is also offering optional black 22-inch Mulliner wheels or the owner can get a 22-inch Mulliner gloss black wheel that comes with self-levelling badges and chrome rings. The Black Specification will be offered with lighter exterior colour palettes so that the blacked-out trims pop out and are easy to distinguish.

There are no changes to the interior when compared to the Mulliner edition. So, the customers can spec out and choose any colour combination that they want. The interior consists of three colours. There is a main, secondary and an accent that the customers can choose.

The Black Specification is being offered with three engine options. There is a V8, a W12 and a new V6 Hybrid. The 6.0-litre W12 gets twin-turbocharging and it produces 626 bhp with 900 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the 4.0-litre V8 that is also twin-turbocharged. It produces 542 bhp and 770 Nm. Finally, the new 3.0-litre V6 Hybrid produces 410 bhp and 550 Nm. The electric motor produces 138 bhp and 400 Nm. The combined power output is rated at 536 bhp and 750 Nm.

