Bentley makes three pastel-coloured Continental GTCs for Beverley Hills showcase

The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible model makes use of a W12 engine delivering 659 PS of power, and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 13:03 PM
The limited-run Bentley Continental GT Speed models feature Jetstream Blue, Sage Green and Hollywood Blush Pink exterior colours.
Bentley has commissioned its Mulliner department to make three limited edition Continental GTC Speed models in pastel-coloured shades to recall the golden era of Hollywood and for a showcase at the Beverley Hills. Colours such as Jetstream Blue, Sage Green and Hollywood Blush Pink evoke the 1920's era when residents such as Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Will Rogers and Rudolph Valentino gave Beverley Hills a cachet that it has never lost.

The first of the three Beverley Hills special edition Continental GTC Speed models features Jetstream II blue finish for both the bodywork and the 22-inch ten-spoke wheels. There are subtle pinstripes to the wheel edge. The inetrior highlights include Linen main hide and contrast stitching with secondary hide in Imperial Blue. The cabin also features high gloss Piano Linen across dashboard over Imperial Blue dual veneer.

(Also read | Bentley Flying Spur Speed is the most driver focused version of the grand tourer)

To evoke the Hollywood's golden era, the words ‘The Beverly Hills’ are encrypted in a ‘30s typeface on the illuminated sill plate of all the models.

The first of the three Beverley Hills special edition Continental GTC Speed models features Jetstream II blue finish.
The second model comes in a tone of Sage Green as the dominant exterior colour on bodywork and wheels. The interior features dual colour split featuring Cumbrian Green and Linen, with the same two colours inventively used as a dual veneer on dash and waist rails.

The third model is finished in Hollywood Blush pink while the interior features Linen as the main hide and the deep red Cricketball hide as the secondary contrast. The same two colours are selected for the dual veneer on dashboard and waistrails.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible model makes use of a W12 engine delivering 659 PS of power, and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, gaining a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h). It sits alongside its coupe sibling at the performance pinnacle of the Continental GT family.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Continental GT Speed
