Bentley delivers bespoke Bentayga Hybrid to this Scottish whiskey brand

Bentley has delivered a customised Bentayga Hybrid to The Macallan Estate distillery in Speyside, Scotland as a part of the partnership between the two companies. Bentley says that the Bentayga is one of the two permanent estate cars for The Macallan and will soon be joined by the Flying Spur Hybrid.

Bentley has developed this bespoke model by adding detailed themes inspired by the whiskey brand. The electric SUV will feature unique stitching, personalised inlays, new wood veneer, LED welcome lamps and bespoke treadplates.

The car will be used for exclusive on-site experience and transportation of VIPs. It can be charged on the site with the help of newly installed charging points. These charging points will use 100 percent REGO (Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin) certified renewable electricity that has been sourced from Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm in Scotland, says the luxury automaker.

The interior of the bespoke model. (Bentley)

The new Bentayga Hybrid for The Macallan Estate features The Macallan’s Easter Elchies House mark on all its four seats. These have been embroidered using Cumbrian Green thread against the Porpoise leather. The front passenger fascia features a “THE MACALLAN" inlay to the wood veneer and all four treadplates of the EV constitute a unique design that features The Macallan’s motifs.

The new Bentayga Hybrid is the first of a series of Bentleys that will be added to the estate. The automaker informs that later this year or early next, the Bentayga will be joined by a new Flying Spur Hybrid. It will too match the same colour palette and personalised details.

Bentley also shares that it will replace these Estate cars twice a year by introducing new colours and designs. The estate's fleet which is already 20 percent electrified, aims to go 100 percent electric by 2025.