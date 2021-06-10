Bentley creates yacht interior matching to Continental GT V8's interior

Bentley has collaborated with Contest Yachts in a one-off project to create the interior for a yacht matching with the interior of the owner's Continental GT V8. The cabin of the 18-metre Contest 59 CS yacht was recreated by Bentley Design Services as a customised solution for the brand's client.

The Continental GT V8 coupe's interior features Hotspur red leather combined with contrasting Linen beige hide, as well as Bentley's signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. The custom ocean-going yacht's interior too has been finished in the diamond-in-diamond stitching - a quilting style that requires exactly 712 stitches per diamond and a precise level of skill to do it.

The Contest 59 CS yacht also gets similar-looking light-colored wood all across its interior, matching the Bentley's wood veneer on the dash, door panels, and center console. The interiors of the two luxurious machines feature indistinguishable materials throughout. Stepping inside the yacht will definitely feel like being inside a Bentley grand tourer.

Interior of the Bentley Continental GT V8-inspired yacht

The yacht's deep blue exterior too compliments the Continental GT's Light Sapphire paint scheme, like a match made in heaven. "This project was an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration," says Brett Boydell, Head of Bentley Design Collaborations.

The yacht was built by Contest Yachts in The Netherlands for a customer. "We are well-known for our thorough approach to customisation... (and) this project is the ultimate example of this approach - working with Bentley to turn a customer's dream into reality," says Arjen Conijn, CEO and Co-Owner of Contest Yachts.

Luxury carmakers like Bentley and Rolls-Royce are known for creating premium and highly customised products for their clientele, giving them a feeling of owning something unique and personal. In 2017, Bentley was involved in another such car-yacht project - the Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition. It was created in partnership with Princess Yachts, bringing a boat's styling into the Bentley car.