Bajaj Auto sells 3,32,563 two-wheelers in February

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced its sales figures for February 2021. The Pune-based bike maker managed to sell a cumulative (domestic + export) 3,32,563 two-wheelers last month which is 7% more when compared to the corresponding month last year. The automaker sold 3,10,222 units of two-wheelers in the same month a year before.

The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,48,934 units which is a marginal growth of 1% as the company sold 1,46,876 units in February'20. In terms of exports, the company shipped 1,83,629 units last month which is a direct growth of 12% in comparison to the corresponding month of 2020. The company shipped out 1,63,346 units in February 2020.

Bajaj Auto also announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales for the financial year 2020-2021 stand at 32,75,760. This figure includes 16,47,778 exports and 16,27,982 domestic sales. This is 12% down in comparison to the previous 37,36,592 units sold in the period of April 2019 to February 2020.

Previously, the company grew by 16% in terms of January'21 sales. It sold 3,84,936 two-wheelers last month (more details here).

In order to further boost sales, Bajaj Auto has recently launched its online sales platform in India. The company will now sell motorcycles online at its official website. Apart from its own product lineup, Bajaj will also retail bikes from KTM and Husqvarna brands.

Interested customers can give Bajaj Auto's India website a visit where the brand has listed its products along with the ex-showroom prices, engine displacement, power output, and peak torque figures (More details here).