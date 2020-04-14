Auto dealers to strictly comply with lockdown extension: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said over 15,000 of its members across the country will strictly comply with the lockdown extension till May 3.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said in a statement that the entire auto dealer community stands in complete support of the lockdown extension.

"Health and security of our citizens is paramount and being a responsible and law abiding association, FADA will strictly follow the lockdown as it has been doing till now," he added.

Auto dealers look forward to the country getting out of the lockdown on May 3 for business to resume, Kale said.

Service assistance to all essential goods and services vehicle continues by all dealers round the clock as was during the previous lockdown period, he added.

"FADA is hopeful that in the near future the government will surely announce a financial package for support to the business community during and post lockdown period and we have full faith and trust that the dealer community's list of request will be considered," Kale noted.

On Monday, FADA had written to the PM Modi seeing immediate financial support in order to save their businesses amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on April 14, has now been extended till May 3 to effectively combat the spread of Covid-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.