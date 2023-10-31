HT Auto
Audi puts its grand Formula One entry plans under review, says report

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM
Audi in 2022 announced its grand plans of entering the world of Formula One after taking a minority stake in the Sauber Group. The German luxury car brand is also working on its own Formula One power unit. But a recent report in the German press has now highlighted that the plans of storming into the pinnacle of global motorsports is now under review.

Audi says rule changes in F1 in the near future makes it the right time for it to enter the world of high-speed racing.
Audi says rule changes in F1 in the near future makes it the right time for it to enter the world of high-speed racing.

German news outlet Spiegel has reported that Audi is closely studying its decision to enter Formula One. Referring to information provided by its sources within the Volkswagen Group, the report claimed that the plans of entering Formula One are being ‘analyzed in detail’ in the recent aftermath of management change and measures to cut cost.

The decision to enter the world of Formula One was made by former Audi top man Markus Duesmann. The plan is to enter F1 from the 2026 season onwards. In August of last year, Duesmann had said that motorsport has always been in Audi's DNA. “With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved," he had said at the time. He, however, has since been replaced with Gernot Doellner.

File photo of former Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Markus Duesmann. (REUTERS)
File photo of former Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Markus Duesmann. (REUTERS)

There is no official word on whether there could be a possible shift away from previously stated plans from either Audi or Sauber. But there is quite a lot of buzz within the F1 community that the brand may indeed be having second thoughts.

What are the rule changes for F1 from 2026?

Audi has been pointing to the slew of changes in F1 planned to take effect from the 2026 season onwards. But what are these changes?

Most significant is that new F1 units will run entirely on sustainable fuels. The existing 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged engine will feature a much more advanced electrical component which will significantly increase the electric power produced. This will also allow for lesser fuel to be consumed per race car, per race. Recycling will be in focus too with options for batteries once these are past prime.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST
