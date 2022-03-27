HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi India Plans Driving In More Products To Develop Market

Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market 

Audi India currently assembles four internal combustion cars in the country, two SUVs and two sedans. The company has already introduced five electric vehicles (EV) in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 09:58 AM
File photo of Audi logo
File photo of Audi logo
File photo of Audi logo
File photo of Audi logo

German luxury car maker Audi plans to develop the market in the country by driving in more products as well as expanding its sales network across the country, an official of the company told PTI. The company currently assembles four internal combustion (IC) cars in the country, two SUVs and two sedans.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.07 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company currently has 60 touchpoints across the country. “To develop the market in the country, we will bring in more products and also expand the network," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said. He added that the automaker has enough capacity to meet the demand at its Aurangbad plant for the next five years.

(Also read | Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sale)

The four models in the country are assembled at the plant after they are brought in via the completely-knocked-down (CKD) form whereas other models in the country are directly imported. In 2021, the company sold 3,293 cars, registering a 101 per cent growth over 2020.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and parts shortage, Dhillon said that the present conflict in East Europe may disrupt the supply chain since many components are sourced from Ukraine. “We don't aim to become number one in sales, but to chase a sustainable business model," he added.

Commenting on the sales of electric vehicles, Dhillon said that the company already has introduced five electric vehicles (EV) in the country. By 2025, the company aims to have 15 per cent of its sales to be EVs globally. It also plans to stop sales of combustion-engine cars by 2033 and start selling all EV models. By 2026 onwards, all new generation cars will be electric, said Dhillon. "If we get reasonable volumes, we can start assembly of EVs in India only", he added. The company stopped selling of diesel cars from April 2020.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi India electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car
Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car
Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war
Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
Tesla aims to sell 20 million EVs annually by early 2030s, says Elon Musk
Tesla aims to sell 20 million EVs annually by early 2030s, says Elon Musk
Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market
Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city