Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market 

Audi India currently assembles four internal combustion cars in the country, two SUVs and two sedans. The company has already introduced five electric vehicles (EV) in the country.

German luxury car maker Audi plans to develop the market in the country by driving in more products as well as expanding its sales network across the country, an official of the company told PTI. The company currently assembles four internal combustion (IC) cars in the country, two SUVs and two sedans.

The company currently has 60 touchpoints across the country. “To develop the market in the country, we will bring in more products and also expand the network," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said. He added that the automaker has enough capacity to meet the demand at its Aurangbad plant for the next five years.

The four models in the country are assembled at the plant after they are brought in via the completely-knocked-down (CKD) form whereas other models in the country are directly imported. In 2021, the company sold 3,293 cars, registering a 101 per cent growth over 2020.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and parts shortage, Dhillon said that the present conflict in East Europe may disrupt the supply chain since many components are sourced from Ukraine. “We don't aim to become number one in sales, but to chase a sustainable business model," he added.

Commenting on the sales of electric vehicles, Dhillon said that the company already has introduced five electric vehicles (EV) in the country. By 2025, the company aims to have 15 per cent of its sales to be EVs globally. It also plans to stop sales of combustion-engine cars by 2033 and start selling all EV models. By 2026 onwards, all new generation cars will be electric, said Dhillon. "If we get reasonable volumes, we can start assembly of EVs in India only", he added. The company stopped selling of diesel cars from April 2020.

