HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi Group Achieves All Time High Operating Profit; Sees Growth In Ev Sales

Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sales

Major contributors to electric vehicle sales were the new Audi Q4 e-tron and the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 with 21,098 units and 6,896 units sold in the 2021 fiscal, respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2022, 09:47 AM
Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management and Board of Management Member for Product Lines at Audi AG
Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management and Board of Management Member for Product Lines at Audi AG
Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management and Board of Management Member for Product Lines at Audi AG
Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management and Board of Management Member for Product Lines at Audi AG

Audi Group has recorded an all-time high operating profit and net cash flow in the financial year of 2021. The company achieved a revenue of around 53 billion euros, operating profit of 5.5 billion euros and operating return on sales amounting to 10.4 percent. The company's net cash flow stood at 7.8 billion euros.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 55.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The carmaker has attributed the positive financial performance to strict cost discipline, good pricing positions and strong residual values.

Audi Group's brands such as Lamborghini and Ducati performed well while the deliveries of its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased by 57.5 per cent. The Group delivered a total of 81,894 fully electric vehicles to customers with major contributors being the new Audi Q4 e-tron and the Audi e-tron GT quattro1. The models saw sales of 21,098 units and 6,896 units respectively.

The company's overall deliveries in fiscal year 2021 were nearly at the same level as last year. The Audi brand delivered a total of 1,680,512 vehicles to customers last year, achieving nearly the same figures as the year before. In the first half of the year, Audi increased deliveries by 38.8 percent to 981,681 vehicles. However, due to persistent semiconductor scarcity, the demand in the second half of the year wasn’t fully met.

(Also read | Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing)

For fiscal year 2022, the Group expects deliveries of between 1,800 and 1,900 thousand vehicles. Revenue is expected to be between 62 and 65 billion euros while operating return on sales is expected to be between nine and 11 percent. And if normalizing working capital and increasing investment activity continues, net cash flow will likely reach a value of between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros. However, the concrete effects of the war in Ukraine on the Audi Group’s business cannot be estimated yet.

The company is working on its 2030 goals of electrification and digitalization. As part of its corporate strategy Vorsprung 2030, Audi will only launch fully electric models worldwide starting 2026. Audi intends to reduce its vehicle-related CO2-emissions along the entire value chain (excluding locally produced vehicles in China) by 40 percent by 2030, in comparison with the reference year of 2018.

The company looks to expand its battery electric portfolio with the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept. Later production versions of the Audi A6 e-tron will be the first flat-bottom vehicles based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the large-scale platform for the mid-range and premium class. Audi is thus working on making electromobility mainstream.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2022, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Lamborghini Ducati electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Audi A6 e-tron A6 e-tron
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well
Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
Poise launches two new electric scooters in India with swappable battery tech

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper
Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2 km-long Tesla Austin factory
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2 km-long Tesla Austin factory
GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue
GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue
Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sales
Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sales
Drivers of SUVs more likely to hit pedestrians: Study
Drivers of SUVs more likely to hit pedestrians: Study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city