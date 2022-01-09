Audi India expects double-digit growth in sales this year

Audi is expecting its sales in India to grow in double digits this year amid concerns related to surging Covid-19 cases, conveyed a senior company official. The company has a few products up its sleeves this year. It is going to bring in its much-awaited Q7 SUV next month.

Similar Cars

With the new products on the line along with models launched last year, the company expects its sales are going to touch double-digit.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI report that the company is confident about a double-digit growth if the Covid-19 doesn't create trouble again. “We will continue to grow because if you see, last year, we have grown by 101 per cent," he added.

(Also read | Audi India bids farewell to 2021 with highest-ever growth in 13 years)

Dhillon also stated Audi launched its Q5 SUV in November last year and it started its delivery in December, and within a month, the company is again going to launch another product. “With these two models on top of what we had last year available throughout the year, I am quite confident and positive about the growth in the current year as well," he further said.

Audi India Head informed that this year too will see a few more new products that the German automaker has planned for the country. “This year will also be quite a happening year for us (in terms of new launches)," Dhillon said.

(Also read | Exclusive: 2022 Audi Q7 starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch)

Audi India recently announced its last year sales stating that it sold 3,293 units in the country compared to the 1,639 units in the preceding year. However, the company remains cautious about the fresh surge of Covid-19 cases and its impact. “These definitely impact our business because customers are wary of travelling to our dealerships. So, no doubt these lockdowns do have a negative impact, but it is the first few days of this month. So, let's see how it goes. At least, the year just went by was really good," Dhillon said. Despite these, he said, in general, the industry will grow for sure.