Audi India doubles its 2023 sales in India, courtesy Audi Q8 and Q5

Audi India has announced 89 per cent growth in 2023 as they sold 7,931 units in India. This is the highest sales figure since 2015. Moreover, in Quarter 4, the brand sold 2,401 units and reported 94 per cent growth. Audi Approved which sells pre-owned cars grew by 62 per cent in 2023. In 2023, the manufacturer launched three new cars - the Q3 Sportback, the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron. Apart from this, three limited edition versions of Q8, Q5 and S5 were also introduced.

The SUV range that consists of Q8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3 Sportback, Q5 and Q7 registered 174 per cent growth. According to Audi, one in every four customers is a repeat Audi customer. Apart from this, performance and lifestyle cars including the e-tron range grew by 40 per cent.

Audi India recently opened India’s first ultra-fast charging station in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. It is developed in collaboration with ChargeZone and it boasts an impressive, total capacity of 450kW, to deliver 360 kW of power to an electric vehicle and is enabled by a 500 amps liquid-cooled gun to ensure high performance and efficiency. The charging station also has a solar roof which further supports the other electrical requirements like lighting. The Audi Q8 55 e-tron with a 114 kWh battery (the largest battery on a passenger vehicle in India) can charge from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes using this ultra-fast charger.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “2023 marks another successful year for us and our diverse and desirable product portfolio continues to garner robust demand. We remain steadfast to an upward trajectory, instituting industry-first initiatives, and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences. Our retail footprint is expanding, culminating in the year-end with a total of 64 touch points (includes showrooms and workshops) and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide. We are confident that this momentum will carry into 2024. One in every four customers is a repeat Audi buyer and this tells us that we are on the right path. We will continue to focus on industry-best offerings for our customers and of course, bringing the very best products to India."

