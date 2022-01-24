HT Auto
Home Auto News Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023

Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023

EV startup Ather Energy thinks that the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge ahead because consumers are reaping benefits offered by the FAME II subsidy and tax rebates across India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM
Ather 450X units lined up at the company's Hosur facility. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Ather 450X units lined up at the company's Hosur facility. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy hopes that the Centre will continue with the FAME II subsidies on EVs in India well into 2023 to help in faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company has also sought the inclusion of Indian EV startups under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme announced earlier by the Centre.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO at Ather Energy, said, "The demand for electric vehicles continues to surge ahead as consumers reap benefits offered by the FAME II subsidy and tax rebates. To keep up the consumer demand and to drive faster adoption of EVs, we are hopeful that the FAME II subsidy would continue well beyond 2023."

Ather Energy is a Bengaluru-based Indian EV startup. It offers two electric scooters Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus to Indian customers. The company is setting up its second manufacturing facility which is expected to start operations later this year. Once functional, the facility will expand Ather Energy's production capacity to around four lakh vehicles per year.

The company also thinks that EV subsidies and tax rebates under the FAME II policy are key to push for faster adoption of such vehicles. Mehta said that the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge because consumers are reaping the benefits offered by the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle) II subsidy and tax rebates.

"The EV sector requires such early bird incentives to accelerate manufacturing and consumer adoption to ensure stability in the coming years as we see new players emerging, offering reliable products and value compared to petrol vehicles," Mehta said.

Ather Energy is also advocating inclusion of Indian EV startups in the recently announced PLI scheme by the government. Mehta said, “While the startups form the majority of the EV ecosystem in India and have led the EV revolution from the front, a majority of them are ineligible for the PLI scheme. Similarly, EV manufacturers have highlighted concerns around GST inverted structure and have requested reducing taxes on input costs."

Mehta said that EV charging infrastructure in India is another key aspect to drive faster EV adoption as well as gain confidence of EV adopters. "There is a tremendous requirement to mandatorily ensure EV charging infrastructure to be set up in all existing and upcoming housing projects and commercial establishments. Also, incentivising setting up EV charging stations in existing residential areas, housing complexes, and commercial establishments will go a long way in setting up the infrastructure," Mehta said.

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp announced to further invest up to 420 crore in Ather Energy.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Tarun Mehta EVs electric vehicles Ather 450X Ather 450 Plus 450X 450 Plus FAME II
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city