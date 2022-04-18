HT Auto
Home Auto News Ashok Leyland To Enter Used Commercial Vehicles Business

Ashok Leyland to enter used commercial vehicles business

Ashok Leyland has inked an MoU with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) in this regard. 
By :
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 02:20 PM
Ashok Leyland commercial vehicle. (Photo courtesy: Ashok Leyland)
Ashok Leyland commercial vehicle. (Photo courtesy: Ashok Leyland)
Ashok Leyland commercial vehicle. (Photo courtesy: Ashok Leyland)
Ashok Leyland commercial vehicle. (Photo courtesy: Ashok Leyland)

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has joined hands with Mahindra First Choice Wheels to enter the used commercial vehicles business. The company has inked an MoU with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) in this regard.

The phygital platform, as part of the partnership, will facilitate an exchange and proper disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles.

With the entry into this segment, the commercial vehicle major aims to streamline the used vehicles market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its existing and potential channel partners for physical interactions in over 700 parking yards spread across the country, and other advanced technologies, according to a statement.

(Also read | Ashok Leyland mulls setting up separate production plant for electric vehicles)

Through effective and efficient processes, the company will bring in more transparency into this space, thereby increasing options to reduce the number of old vehicles plying across the roadways of India, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"It is a great moment for us on this association of Ashok Leyland with MFCW to provide larger options to our customers with combined strength of our knowledge in CV and MFCW strength on the yards, digital ecosystem. We believe this relationship will provide enhanced value to our customers," Sanjeev Kumar, Head - MHCV at Ashok Leyland, said.

Pre-owned or re-purposed vehicles sector is experiencing exponential and consistent growth since the beginning of the pandemic due to the increase in the waiting period for vehicles and financial challenges.

Through facilities like exchange, disposal, hybrid, and special vehicle inspection, the platform aims to become the first choice amongst the customers considering an exchange of their vehicles, Ashok Leyland said.

This will create an opportunity for Ashok Leyland to reach as many fleet and single truck owners across India, as possible, it added. 

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 02:19 PM IST
TAGS: Ashok Leyland used cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury SUV to break cover tomorrow: Four starry highlights
Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury SUV to break cover tomorrow: Four starry highlights
SBI to explore business potential in electric vehicle charging space
SBI to explore business potential in electric vehicle charging space
How to install an EV charger at home: A step by step guide
How to install an EV charger at home: A step by step guide
LML Electric ties up with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT
LML Electric ties up with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT
Ashok Leyland to enter used commercial vehicles business
Ashok Leyland to enter used commercial vehicles business

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city