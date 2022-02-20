HT Auto
Home News Ashok Leyland mulls setting up separate production plant for electric vehicles

Ashok Leyland mulls setting up separate production plant for electric vehicles

Ashok Leyland has also lined up an investment of 500 crore to develop powertrains based on alternative fuels such as CNG and hydrogen.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 11:40 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland is mulling to set up a new manufacturing facility for the production of electric vehicles (EVs). The Chennai-based company aims to expand its EV portfolio as well as develop new engines keeping in mind the changing market requirements in domestic as well as international markets.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The automaker has also lined up an investment of 500 crore to develop powertrains based on alternative fuels such as CNG and hydrogen, alongside electric powertrains for its commercial vehicles range. Earlier, it had already announced a nearly 1,500 crore investment in electric mobility through its UK-based arm Switch Mobility.

(Also read | Chandigarh adds 40 Ashok Leyland electric buses to its fleet)

In Spain, the company is coming up with a manufacturing facility as well as an R&D centre with plans to grow this over the next few years while in India, the company plans to optimise the facilities that are available already. "But I'm sure very soon we will require an independent facility as well. And that is something that is being looked at by the management team," Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja told PTI in an interaction.

When asked if the company has set some timeframe for the setting up of new plant, Hinduja noted that a lot will depend on the volume growth of electric vehicles. "We are looking at all the opportunities and options available, so that capacity never becomes an issue if the market requires more products. So, I wouldn't put a date to it right now. But we are keeping all our alternatives and options open," he added.

(Also read | PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years)

He also noted that at present, the company feels quite comfortable about its production capacity for the next two years. He revealed that the company's Dost and Bada Dost models would be utilised in the EV space to cater to the domestic and the SAARC markets. "We are also looking at the production of a brand-new LCV (light commercial vehicle) range from the perspective of Switch which will be for the European UK and the US markets," he added.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Ashok Leyland EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hydrogen policy to cut the green fuel's cost by 50 per cent, claims Indian Oil
Hydrogen policy to cut the green fuel's cost by 50 per cent, claims Indian Oil
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city