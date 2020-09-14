Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland today launched the Bada Dost light commercial vehicle. It features customer-centric offerings on technology and driver comfort.

The ex-showroom prices (Mumbai) is ₹7.75 Lacs & 7.95 lacs (i3 LS and LX) 7.79 & 7.99 lacs (i4 LS and LX).

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Today marks a milestone for us as we move towards our Vision of being amongst the Top 10 Global CV Makers. The new in-house developed platform is a key part of our long-term LCV strategy aimed at positioning AL as a serious and significant player in the segment. Bada Dost i3 and i4, the first two vehicles being launched on this new platform, along with other current offerings, close the gap in our LCV product portfolio. Our range will now be available in both right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive options, enabling us to look at international markets more aggressively. Plans are also on for introduction of electric versions in due course."

The LCV is equipped with the latest BS 6 engine and comes in two variants - i4 and i3. The company said it has the best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,405 kg, respectively. The LCV is being launched initially in 7 states and will gradually be available across India over the next 3 months.

The Bada Dost features a first-in-segment 3-seater walkthrough cabin. Featuring a foldable back rest and a collapsible hand-brake, the customer can use it to rest comfortably in between the trips. It also gets ergonomically positioned dash mounted gear shift lever, dual tone dashboard and digital instrument cluster. The vehicle is equipped with power steering and customers also have an option of AC, that makes long trips a more pleasurable experience.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “LCV segment holds huge potential for us. The recovery of the CV industry is being led by this segment in the current market. With BADA DOST, we will now address an important part of this market which has tremendous promise. LCVs is one of our growth businesses accounting for about 40% of our sales volume in FY20, it continues to grow this year as well. With the new, robust BADA DOST product offering, we are sure to expand our family of customers worldwide who are looking for quality and profitability."

The manufacturer has opened bookings and delivery through both, physical and digital platforms.