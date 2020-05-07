Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said around 250 company dealerships have resumed operations across various states.

The company, which is the country's second largest carmaker, said over 250 workshops have also commenced work and vehicle deliveries have also begun.

"A start has been made and going forward let us see how things progress. We are taking all kind of precautions at dealerships and hope that business will soon start coming to normal," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director (sales and marketing) Tarun Garg told PTI.

The dealerships have opened in Northeast, Kerala, Karnataka and Uttarakhand, among other states, he added.

HMIL currently has around 500 dealerships across the country.

"Deliveries have also started since last two days. There are lot of pending bookings which the dealers would be able to clear from their stock," Garg said.

The company is yet to start rolling out vehicles from its Chennai plant though it has commenced preparations to do so.

Garg said the dealers have sufficient stock to clear the pending bookings and if need be there is some inventory available at plant as well.

When asked by when the company's entire sales network would be able to resume operations, he added: "We are following all guidelines issued by the government. Our dealers are taking permission from the local authorities, so we wish that it happens soon."

The company is ready on its part with availability of stock and has also strengthened online sales vertical, Garg said.

HMIL on Wednesday introduced an 'EMI Assurance' programme which is offered on select car models purchased during the month of May and covers the customer for a period of one year from date of sale of the car.

The initiative covers up to three car loan EMIs of the customers who are impacted by various issues like job loss impacting their financial health.

"We are sure, the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase," Garg said.

