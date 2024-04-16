Aprilia India announces actor John Abraham as its new brand ambassador

Aprilia India has announced actor John Abraham as its new brand ambassador as it launched the 2024 range of superbikes in the country. Abraham is an avid motorcycle enthusiast himself and owns an envious collection of superbikes, including the Aprilia RSV4 Factory. The manufacturer said John’s “passion for high-performance motorcycles perfectly aligns with Aprilia's racing heritage and legacy."

Aprilia India introduced the 2024 RSV4, RS660 and Tuono 660 in India while bringing the all-new Tuareg 660 ADV to the market. All four motorcycles arrive in the country as Completely Built Units (CBU) and will be sold exclusively through Aprilia’s Motoplex dealerships pan India. The company has limited outlets so far but plans to expand to 10 Motoplex dealerships soon.

(L-R) John Abraham with Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD - Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. at the launch of the 2024 Aprilia superbike range

Speaking about joining Aprilia as its brand ambassador, John Abraham, said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Aprilia as their brand ambassador. I personally connect with the Aprilia brand, which embodies passion, performance, and style. I am honoured to be part of a brand with such a celebrated legacy. I look forward to being a part of Aprilia's journey as it continues to stand for high-performance bikes that exude the spirit of sport, racing, and adventure."

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD - Piaggio Vehicles, said, "We are incredibly excited to welcome John Abraham to the Aprilia family. John's passion for performance, adventure, and excellence perfectly embodies the Aprilia spirit. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our brand's vision and resonate with every rider who craves a motorcycle that is as thrilling as it is stylish. Aprilia has always been at the forefront of delivering extraordinary riding experiences. The introduction of these superbikes, along with the RS 457, is a significant milestone in our journey in India. We believe these bikes will not only fulfil the dreams of Indian riders but will also redefine the superbike segment. India is a key market for us, and we are committed to bringing the best of Aprilia to Indian riders."

Apoorva Saigal - Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing, added, “The addition of John Abraham as Aprilia's brand ambassador marks a significant chapter in our brand journey. John’s genuine passion for motorcycling resonates deeply with our discerning customers and John's influence will be instrumental in amplifying Aprilia's reach and connecting with a wider audience of passionate riders. Together, we look forward to crafting campaigns that celebrate the thrill of riding an Aprilia motorcycle."

Before Aprilia, John Abraham had a long-standing association with Yamaha India as its brand ambassador. The actor and producer has always been vocal about his love for motorcycles and has even showcased his bikes on social media.

