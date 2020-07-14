Anand Mahindra thinks this ‘mean machine’ is perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic

Mahindra’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Speciality Vehicles with Interrogation arms to lift road side IEDs to safeguard troops from mine blasts has earned praise from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra took to Twitter to call it a ‘mean machine’ which he finds perfect to beat Mumbai traffic woes. He wrote, “That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. (And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic!)"

He was responding to a tweet where the vehicle’s pictures were shared, saying it would now serve soldiers deployed for UN peacekeeping operations.

At first look, the vehicle appears to be some kind of derivative of Mahindra’s Straton Plus armoured personnel carrier which is offered in LAV (Light Armoured Vehicle) and LTV (Light Tactical Vehicle) versions. It offers unparalleled levels of blast and ballistic protection and is designed to provide maximum protection to defence forces and law enforcement agencies against IED’s, hand grenades and anti-personnel mines in urban and off-road environments.

Photo of Straton Plus armoured personnel carrier. (Photo courtesy: mahindraarmored.com)





APC is built on Ford F550 to provide a LOW MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul options) and have a powerful 6.7L (300 bhp) engine, heavy-duty suspension and brakes, and infinite internal configuration options including 2+10 seats, fold up, bench and blast attenuation seats, advanced electronic surveillance and countermeasures equipment.

It has a run-flat system, protected fuel tank, rear blast seats, multi-layered ballistic glass as standard features. Among the optional features are stealth mode, tyre inflation system, blast mitigation floor mat, fire suppression system among others.

The image of the armoured vehicle shared on Twitter is a bit modified than the Straton Plus APC. The vehicle has a separate arm to spot and lift IEDs placed on the way.