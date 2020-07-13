Anand Mahindra is all praises for Mumbai's 'first home system' auto rickshaw

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has time and again taken to Twitter to share his views and praise innovative and inspirational tales of common people. He recently shared a video of a Mumbai auto rickshaw fitted with a wash basin and two waste bins on the micro-blogging site while praising it for its "Swachh Bharat" initiative.

The three-wheeler won Mahindra's heart as it propels the idea of keeping the environment clean and maintaining hygiene, especially relevant during the current times of coronavirus crisis. “One silver lining of Covid-19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat," the businessman wrote along with the one-minute long video.

(Also read: Anand Mahindra salutes courage of Kerala woman who drives despite having no arms)

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020





The video highlights how the auto rickshaw has been modified to hold a hand-washing system with a liquid soap dispenser, two separate bins for wet and dry waste and two potted plants where the waste water from the basin goes. The outside of the auto is painted with messages of 'Swachh Bharat' and Covid-19 helpline numbers in both English and Marathi.

Hindustan Times had previously reported about the three-wheeler which calls itself 'Mumbai's first home system auto rickshaw'. Its owner Satyawan Gite has equipped the vehicle with numerous other facilities including a desktop monitor, mobile charging points, purified drinking water, WiFi, fan and music via bluetooth system. Gite also gives free one-kilometre rides to senior citizens of the city.

Gite's auto rickshaw has also been praised by other public personalities including Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala and former actress Twinkle Khanna.