Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being very active on Twitter where he often shares his views, indulges in humor and spreads public service messages. He also uses the platform from time to time to share inspirational tales and recently highlighted a message about a woman in Kerala who reportedly became the first lady in Asia to get a driving license despite having no upper arms.

Jilumol Mariot Thomas was born without both upper arms but that was no speed bump in the 28-year-old's journey towards driving a car all on her own. Using her feet to unlock her car through the remote key, she deftly opens the door, puts and turns the key in ignition, puts the gear in 'Drive' mode and controls the steering, brake and gas pedals with as much ease as any other person on the road, if not better.

I think I better understand the meaning of the word courage after seeing this...This has nothing to do with Covid, but in these dark times, this should give us the conviction that we can overcome all challenges in front of us... https://t.co/Lc9hEf7KVH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 31, 2020

Hindustan Times had previously reported about how Thomas had approached Thodupuzha Regional Transport Officer in 2014 for a driving license. “We submitted her track-record and appraised the court that she is an independent and self-reliant girl and sought a lenient view. After hearing her in detail, the court allowed her to apply for a licence," Thomas’s lawyer, Shine Verghese, had said.

Thomas would also cite the case of Vikram Agnihotri who had was the first person in the country without hands, and that of an Australian woman with no hands driving.

A custom-built Maruti Suzuki Celerio would go on to become her preferred companion and she had previously said she looked forward to going on long drives. “If there is a will, there is a way. I want to tell all who face similar problems that do not waste your time and live your life on your own terms."

A video of Thomas getting into her car and driving off was shared by Manoj Kumar, co-founder of Araku Coffee, and was retweeted by Mahindra who praised the unwavering spirit of Thomas. "I think I better understand the meaning of the word courage after seeing this...This has nothing to do with Covid, but in these dark times, this should give us the conviction that we can overcome all challenges in front of us..." he wrote.