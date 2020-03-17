Auto industry body SIAM on Monday said it has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking sale and registration of BS 4 vehicles till March 31, 2020.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said some state governments have recently issued circulars directing that no application for registration of BS 4 vehicles would be accepted on or after certain dates, which are much ahead of March 31, 2020.

"The cut-off dates range from February 29, 2020 to March 25, 2020 from state to state, though BS 6 emission compliance is mandated from April 1, 2020," he said.

These circulars have put customers, dealers and vehicle manufacturers in severe discomfort as each of them are racing against time to exhaust the BS 4 stocks which are with the dealers, Wadhera said.

The Supreme Court has already directed that no BS 4 vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1, 2020.

Earlier, automobile dealers had expressed fear that they would not be able to liquidate the BS 4 inventory before the month-end deadline due to circulars to end registration process for BS 4 vehicles much before March 31, 2020, and the fear of coronavirus keeping buyers away from showrooms.

In the current circumstances, any unsold BS 4 vehicle would end up as scrap after March 31.

From April 1, only BS 6 compliant vehicles will be registered in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.