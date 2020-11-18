After Maruti S-Presso, Tata Motors takes a jibe at Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Tata Motors seems to be in no mood to spare its rivals when it comes to take a jibe over safety of cars in India. Days after taking an indirect dig at Maruti S-Presso, the carmaker has once again taken to social media. This time the target seems to be Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

Taking to Twitter, Tata Motors quipped, “You can only wow some by just being grand on the paper. Make your drives #SeriouslyFun and awesome with the best-in-segment safety of New Tiago, rated 4 Stars by GNCAP."

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS secured a rather moderate two-star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by Global NCAP at its lab in Europe.

Grand i10 NIOS fared better than the S-Presso and earned two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. That the car offers double frontal airbags and pretensioners for both front passengers as standard worked in its favour even if its structure and footwell area were rated unstable and chest protection for driver was found weak and only adequate for the passenger. "Driver and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube," the test report read.

The report further underlined that Hyundai refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the test which hampered Grand i10 NIOS from earning more stars. "The vehicle does not offer 3 point belts in all seating positions and it does not offer ISOFIX anchorages," the test noted.

Tata Motors recently tweeted an image of a broken coffee mug in a bid to underline the safety standard on offer in its Tiago which has a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP. That the message was put out just a day after Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to earn any stars in its Global NCAP crash test appears to make the message more of a jibe.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has failed to earn any stars in the latest round of safety ratings' test conducted by Global NCAP. The test was conducted on three 'Made-in-India' cars in controlled lab conditions with Hyundai Grand i10 securing two stars and Kia Seltos earning three.

S-Presso failed to impress when tested for adult occupant protection, primarily because it only gets a driver-side airbag as standard. Airbags and the protection they offer are an important part of how a car performs in the tests conducted by Global NCAP. As such, the dummies placed inside the S-Presso were found with significant impact to the neck and chest areas. "Driver’s chest showed poor protection and passenger’s chest showed weak protection. Driver’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube while passenger’s knees showed good protection," the test report read.

The body shell of the vehicle and its footwell area was also deemed unstable.