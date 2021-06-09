After Delhi, Maharashtra allows test-from-home to get learner's driving licence

The Maharashtra government has issued a directive to the 50 state Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to allow people to get their learner's driving licence by sitting for a test from home. The applicants will have to prove their Aadhaar verification numbers to be able to give the test.

Applicants have been advised to watch a few online videos on road safety to gain some basic knowledge to be able to pass the learner's test. To pass the test, an applicant must answer at least 60 per cent of questions correctly. After clearing the test, one can print a learner's licence on their own.

Those who do not prefer using the Aadhaar authentication system to take the test can follow the existing process to get a learner's licence.

In another major directive, the state government has allowed dealers to register non- transport vehicles without taking them physically to the RTOs. Maharashtra's transport department issues around 20 lakh learner's licences and and registers an equal number of cars and bikes in non-transport category every year. "Necessary changes were made by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi 4.0 systems used for vehicle registration and driving licence issuance across the country," an official told PTI.

The new directives by the state will reduce footfalls at RTOs and decrease the burden on staff while also saving time and money for citizens, the official added.

The central government had issued a notification in March this year on use of Aadhaar-based authentication for 18 different services such as procurement of learning licence, issuing of registration certificate to fully built vehicles, among others.

The Delhi government is also working on issuing learner's driving licence online via test-from-home facility. However, the project is likely to take off in a month or so, Hindustan Times reported. To get the e-learner's licence with a validity of six months, applicants will need to register on the transport department's website. They will then be made to go through a standard online tutorial and then take the test, including the one to check for colour blindness.

(with inputs from PTI)