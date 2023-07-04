Activa and Shine help Honda increase sales to 3,24,093 units in June 2023

HT Auto
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that they sold 3,24,093 units in June 2023. This figure includes domestic sales of 3,02,756 units and exports of 21,337 units. This year has been quite important for the manufacturer as they updated their lineup to be BS6 Stage 2 compliant. Apart from this, India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa reached a milestone of achieving a 3 crore customers mark in 22 years.

Honda also launched the OBD2-compliant version of the 2023 Dio, Unicorn and Shine 125. There is also a new affordable version of the Shine now on the market. It is called Shine 100. Honda also introduced Extended Warranty Plus which extends the warranty up to ten years. It is offered on some two-wheelers in which the manufacturer offers 3 years of standard warranty and 7 years of optional extended warranty.

The brand also recently teased a new motorcycle on its social media. The new motorcycle will be launching in August this year. As of now, it is not clear which motorcycle is it. However, it seems like it could be an adventure tourer.

In the global market, Honda recently launched the 2024 CB300R. The only change that the motorcycle gets are new colour schemes. There are two of them - Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matte Black Metallic. Mechanically it stays the same so it continues to come with a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 30.28 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which gets slip and assist clutch. The new CB300R is expected to hit the Indian market later this year or early next year.

Also Read : Honda Activa rider performs stunt on streets of Ahmedabad, caught by cops

In 2024, Honda will be launching two new electric scooters. One electric scooter will be based on the BS4 version of the Activa while the details of the other electric scooter are not yet known. It is expected that Honda's electric scooters will also come with swappable batteries.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 18:03 PM IST
