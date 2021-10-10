A boat that flies? This electric flying boat glides over water using hydrofoils

Stockholm-based boat builder Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil boat, that was launched just last month, has already taken the market by storm as it has started outselling its fossil-fuel powered predecessor, Electrek reported. The electric flying boat has already sold more than 60 units within six weeks of launch.

The electric flying boat is a mass-produceable product that replaces the company's largely hand-built C-7.

The 28-foot pleasure boat is electrically powered and flies above the water on a pair of hydrofoils.

The hydrofoils under the boat help it fly above the water while leaving no wake. The larger C-8 will even be able to handle choppier water and 3-4 foot seas while remaining in flight above the water. Whenever the waves get too high, the boat's flight controller lands the boat back in the water.

Candela C-8 electric flying boat

The boat is equipped with a silent new thruster known as the C-POD, developed in-house by Candela. The C-POD uses a pair of counterrotating propellors each powered by an individual motor that is completely submerged under the water. The C-POD has been especially developed for the C-8 as part of a new design philosophy.

The electric flying boat from the Scandinavian company comes fully loaded with features and amenities such as a below deck cabin with sofa for four people. The sofa can also convert into sleeping bed for two adults and two children. Then there is a bathroom with toilet and a freshwater shower, optional hard top for cold weather or for protection from sun, and a premium sound system. A 15.4-inch high-resolution touchscreen has been placed in the cabin for navigation and controls.

The boat from Candela comes with a top speed of 30 knots and a battery that is large enough to help it fly at 20 knots for 2.5 hours. The 45 kWh battery offers a maximum range of 50 nautical miles (92 km).