Asia's first hybrid flying car: Five things you need to know

We are not very far away from the day when flying cars will be used around the world and even in India to carry out emergency medical services or transport cargo or people from one place to another. Various companies around the world are developing flying cars and air taxis and even building urban air ports for their take off and landing.



In a bid to make the usage of flying cars more sustainable, Chennai-based firm Vinata Aeromobility is developing Asia's first hybrid flying car which is expected to become a reality by 2023. The company recently unveiled the prototype flying car at the world's largest Helitech Expo - Excel, London. The company had last month also presented it flying car prototype to India's civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who praised the efforts of the team.

Here are a few facts about the hybrid flying car from Vinata Aeromobility that will be made in India.