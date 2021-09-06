A bicycle or a motorbike? BMW i Vision Amby concept pedelec is neither

BMW is all set to unveil the i Vision Amby, the first high-speed pedelec at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show. This concept electric vehicle encompasses the automaker's vision to provide a two-wheeled solution for urban mobility. It occupies the space between a bicycle and a light motorcycle, defying the traditional categorisation of vehicles.

Based on the neologism for “adaptive mobility", BMW's ‘Amby’ aims to interpret the idea of adaptive urban mobility on two wheels in different ways. This can be understood by looking into the technical aspect of the concept pedelec which will feature an electric drive system with three-speed ratings for different types of roads. This drive system will enable the high-speed pedelec with speeds of up to 25 kmph on cycle tracks, 45 kmph on city-centre roads and up to 60 kmph on multi-lane roads and outside urban areas. The company mentioned that users of the BMW i Vision Amby high-speed pedelec have to continuously pedal to benefit from the assistance of the electric drive system.

Though resembling an e-bike, the frame structure of the pedelec is larger. The upper frame tube has been developed from four sculptural aluminium profiles. The space between the profiles will offer the user room for carrying a backpack or a laptop bag. Near the handlebars sits the smartphone integration pad that will hold the device safely in place with the help of magnets. It will also ensure that it is highly visible to the user.

The battery is located at the of the frame. With a 2,000 Wh battery capacity, the pedelec can cover a distance of 300 km, depending on the riding mode. Its fast-charging technology will get the vehicle recharged in only three hours.

One of the highlights of this concept vehicle is the geofencing technology that will enable it to recognise the type of road being used and adjusts the maximum permitted speed automatically. The automaker informed that this means BMW i Vision Amby can turn from a pedelec into an S-pedelec-type vehicle or even one similar to a motorcycle. It will also feature manual mode control to provide users maximum freedom for various types of routes.