36 BSF female bikers to ride from Delhi to Kanyakumari on Royal Enfield bikes
Royal Enfield announced on Friday that BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022" is slated to be flagged off from India Gate, New Delhi on March 8th, 2022. The ride will mark International Women’s Day and will be done by 36 members of the BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team.
It will be led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi who will captain the group on a 5280 km ride traversing through major cities, all the way to Kanyakumari. The ride will spread the message of Women's Empowerment across the nation.
The BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle group was formed back in 2016 and it has been part of the Republic Day Parade twice at Rajpath, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.
The “Empowerment Ride – 2022" is slated to traverse through the length and breadth of the country. It will pass through major Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur Bangalore, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari before reaching its final destination in Chennai on March 28, 2022.