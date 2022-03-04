36 BSF female bikers to ride from Delhi to Kanyakumari on Royal Enfield bikes

Royal Enfield announced on Friday that BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022" is slated to be flagged off from India Gate, New Delhi on March 8th, 2022. The ride will mark International Women’s Day and will be done by 36 members of the BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team.

It will be led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi who will captain the group on a 5280 km ride traversing through major cities, all the way to Kanyakumari. The ride will spread the message of Women's Empowerment across the nation.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120th Anniversary edition to be launched in Europe soon)

The BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle group was formed back in 2016 and it has been part of the Republic Day Parade twice at Rajpath, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.

“At Royal Enfield, we are proud to be in service to the nation for over 70 years now by making resilient, dependable and reliable machines that have been the trusted ally of India’s armed forces. We have also been consistently working towards breaking the barriers and actively supporting women riders across the country. We have created several opportunities for the community to experience motorcycling at its purest by encouraging more women to pursue their passion. Our association with the Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition is in honor of our long-standing commitment to the armed forces and to enable them in their endeavors. We are happy to partner with the BSF and the Seema Bhawani team and wish them the best in this celebration of valor," said Anuj Dua, Global Brand Head, Classic, Royal Enfield.

The “Empowerment Ride – 2022" is slated to traverse through the length and breadth of the country. It will pass through major Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur Bangalore, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari before reaching its final destination in Chennai on March 28, 2022.

First Published Date: