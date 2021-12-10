2022 Audi Q7 local production starts ahead of launch early next year

Audi India on Friday informed it has started the local production of the 2022 Audi Q7 SUV at its plant in Aurangabad. The updated Q7 is likely to be launched in the first month of the new year and will sit under the Q8.

While Audi has bet big on electric through the course of 2021, the Q range still remains at the core of its thrust here in India.

Accounting for 45% of the company's India sales, Audi brought in the new Q5 last month. All eyes would now be peeled on the Q7 which, at one point, was the flagship SUV from the brand before the Q8 was launched.

Nonetheless, the new Audi Q7 is likely to keep its fan base intact. An even more imposing front grille at the front, MATRIX LED headlight units, large air intakes, chrome garnish on the window and a chrome line on the door are some of the exterior highlights of this SUV. The rear also gets LED lights with generous doses of chrome.

The 2022 Audi Q7 measures 5,063 mm in length, 1,970 mm in width and 1,741 mm in height. The SUV gets a 2,995 mm wheelbase. It gets a massive 865-litre storage capacity, which can be expanded to 2,050 litres by folding rear seats.

Already available in select global markets, the new Q7 boasts of an updated feature list which includes rear side airbags, heated ORVMs, updated tyre-pressure monitoring system and adaptive cruise control. The SUV, in the global market, is available in both five and seven-seater layouts.