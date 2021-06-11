Ducati has announced that it will be postponing the 2021 World Ducati Week. The company said that the event has been postponed due to the pandemic, along with uncertainties around the public health situation in the next coming months.

The World Ducati Week sees a gathering of thousands of Ducati owners, fans, and enthusiasts of the Italian brand from around the globe. "World Ducati Week is the celebration of all Ducatisti. Thousands, from all over the world, gather on the Riviera Romagnola to celebrate and share the great passion for Ducati," the Italian brand announced.

(Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition makes global debut)

With cross-border travel still restricted in some countries around the world due to Covid-19, and the risk that is involved in organising a public gathering of such a massive scale, the Italian premium bike maker has decided to postpone the event.

(Also Read: Ducati rides in 2021 Diavel 1260 in India at ₹18.49 lakh)

"We hoped to be able to organize the event in July 2021 but the reality is that today it would not be possible to guarantee the serenity and safety necessary to realize the great party we want for so many people. This is why, unfortunately, we have decided to postpone the next edition of World Ducati Week to 2022, when we can all celebrate together. We will do everything to make the next edition even more memorable and engaging. Because a party can be postponed, but the passion never stops!"



