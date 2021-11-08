2021 Honda Civic sedan scores five-star safety rating at ASEAN NCAP crash test

2021 Honda Civic family sedan scored a five-star safety rating in the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) crash test with an overall score of 83.47 points. It scored 36.59 points over 40.00 for Adult Occupant Protection and 18.32 points over 20.00 for the Child Occupant Protection (COP) categories.

In the Safety Assist Technologies (SAT) category, the 2021 Civic scored 18.16 points over 20.00 and in the Motorcyclist Safety (MS) category, it scored 10.39 points.

2021 Honda Civic became the first model from Honda to be assessed under the new ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 protocol. The assessment was conducted via a video conference call due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and travelling restrictions due to the same.

The 2021 Civic which comes equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, AEB Bicycle, AEB Motorcycle, Auto High Beam (AHB), Child Presence Detection (CPD) and Pedestrian Protection technology as standard safety across all its variants. It also offers standard six airbags but variants with four airbags are also offered in certain markets.

Other safety features of the sedan include Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR) for frontal and rear occupants, and Blind Spot Visualization (BSV) on the passenger side, which is offered as a standard feature for markets in Singapore and Indonesia. The ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 assessment protocol report mentioned that the new AEB technology for Motorcycle as standard fitment in the Civic variants made Honda stand out. The technology allows detection of presence of motorcycle that is located in front of the car and performs automatic emergency braking in the event the driver is unaware of the motorcyclist.

Honda had stopped the production of Civic sedan in India at the end of last year, along with CR-V model, when the company ceased manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida plant in Uttar Pradesh.