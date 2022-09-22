HT Auto
1 lakh Ducati Scramblers have been sold throughout the world since 2015

Ducati Scrambler is available in two engine options. It is available in various different variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 14:26 PM
Premium motorcycle brand, Ducati has announced that they have sold 1 lakh units of their Scrambler model throughout the world since 2015. The milestone has been reached in the year in which the 60th anniversary of the birth of the first historic model is celebrated. Ducati launched the Scrambler back in the 1960s and then brought it back in 2015.

The first iteration of the Scrambler was launched back in 1962, it was made at the request of the Berliner brothers who were Ducati importers. They wanted a model that suited the tastes of American motorcyclists. The motorcycle was quite successful back then and was eventually discontinued in 1975.

The model was then reintroduced in 2015 and is still on sale. Since 2015, Ducati has released several different versions of the Scrambler. There is Urban Enduro, Full Throttle, Street Classic, Flat Track PRO, the Café Racer, the Desert Sled, the Sixty2, and the Icon Dark among others.

To celebrate this important anniversary and these achievements, Scrambler Ducati has collaborated with Carrera Eyewear, already an Official Partner of Ducati Corse for the Eyewear Collection, to create an iconic pair of sunglasses made for the occasion in a limited edition of only 60 pieces. The limited-edition model will be available from 1 October exclusively on Carrera e-commerce in Europe as well as in the United States, and on Ducati e-commerce in Europe.

Currently, Ducati sells eight variants of the Scrambler in the Indian market. The prices start at 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Icon Dark variant and go up to 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1100 Sport Pro variant.

The 803 cc L-twin, air-cooled engine produces 73 hp of max power and 66.2 Nm of peak torque. The 1,079 cc L-twin, air-cooled engine produces 86 hp of max power and 88 Nm of peak torque. Both engines belong to Ducati's Desmodromic family and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Scrambler
