You can win $40,000 by naming this Jeep Wagoneer S. What's the deal

Auto manufacturers often take different routes to engage with their consumers. Jeep is the latest automaker to take such a strategy. Jeep Wagoneer S all-electric SUV is an upcoming product from the Stellantis-owned SUV major. While currently, Jeep is calling it Wagoneer S, the automaker is also looking for a better and more suitable official name when it goes on sale. The company has already launched a contest soliciting potential nomenclatures for the electric SUV. It has also promised to give a prize money of $40,000 to the person whose proposed name gets chosen. The contest runs between November 23 and December 2 this year. The automaker has also launched a website to accept submissions, with a form to fill out.

Jeep has said that the name of the upcoming electric SUV has to be within 50 characters. The automaker further added that the grand prize winner would receive a ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The package includes airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction, and a $1,000 gift card to the retail store.

Speaking about the Jeep Wagoneer S, it is one electric SUV set to join the carmaker's lineup in the coming years. The automaker also previewed the Recon, which is a rugged pure electric SUV that has been heavily influenced by the Jeep Wrangler. The automaker has hinted that the Recon and the Wagoneer S will enter production in 2024 in the US.

Bookings for the Jeep Wagoneer S are slated to commence in early 2023. This likely means the SUV will officially debut in 2023 only. Automakers like their new products that are tech-driven to showcase at events like CES. Hence, this electric SUV could make its debut at the CES in January next year. However, Jeep is yet to reveal any detail regarding that.

When it comes to Jeep Wagoneer S' specifications, it will ride on the automaker's STLA Large architecture. The SUV will likely come offering 600 hp of peak power and a sprinting capability of 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds. Expect this electric SUV to come promising around 650 km range on a single charge.

