Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes

Rivian has already grabbed pretty good attention with its pure electric pickup truck R1T and the EV maker has released an official video showing off its insane driving capability in different modes. The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck has eight different drive modes, four for road and four for off-roading.

Rivian has shown all these eight driving modes in its latest video.

The video also shows detailed information about the settings corresponding to each of the eight driving modes. Rivian R1T comes with a quad-motor battery-electric powertrain that offers this pickup truck increased manoeuvrability over various terrains.

The video starts with Sport mode, showing the EV driving on a track churning out 835 hp of power output. In this mode, the electric pickup runs with a 10.5-inch ride height and the air suspension is at its stiffest. Also, its electronic stability control system's capability is reduced, and brake regen is on Standard.

The Rivian R1T then shifts into Off-Road Drift mode, which raises suspension to the Standard setting at 11.9 inches while continuing with its Stiff setting. This mode also turns off stability control and moves brake regen to High.

The video then showcases the All-Purpose mode. This is what the drivers are likely to choose normally when driving on paved roads. This mode keeps the ride height in Standard, ride quality in Soft, brake regen in Standard, and stability control On.

In Off-Road Auto mode, the ride height is on High at 13.5-inch, ride quality on Soft, brake regen on Standard, and stability control On. This mode is meant for off-roading on dirt roads and climbing mountain trails.

Thee is an Off-Road Rock Crawl mode meant for driving on more difficult terrain. This mode shifts ride quality to Stiff for rock crawling and brake regen to High for hill descents. It also keeps stability control On and the ride height stays on High. This comes as the Rivian R1T’s most extreme off-road mode. The Off-Road Rally mode lowers the EV's ride height to Standard and keeps stability control in Reduced in order to enable faster speeds over rough terrain.

There is a Conserve mode, which preserves battery charge. This mode shifts the ride height of the EV to 9.9-inch, the ride quality to Soft, and stability control to On. It also keeps brake regen on High. There is a Towing mode as well that keeps ride height in Standard and ride quality in Stiff, while brake regen remains on High and stability control On.

