WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bikes, plans to set up EV ancillary cluster

The company has said that this EV ancillary cluster will manufacture various components for electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 06:15 PM
The EV ancillary cluster is expected to boost electric vehicle infrastructure in India.

WardWizard Innovations Mobility Ltd., maker of Joy e-bikes aims to set up an EV ancillary cluster in Vadodara that will address the supply chain woes for the electric vehicle manufacturers. The company has joined hands with Promoters and Promoters Group for this project.

(Also Read: Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh)

In a release, the company has said that this EV ancillary cluster will manufacture various components for electric vehicles. These include electric motor, chassis, steel parts, lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit, lithium-ion battery assembly unit, EV chargers, controllers etc. Also, this cluster will have an R&D centre and production centre for electronic components for electric vehicles.

The company claims that this EV ancillary cluster will not only boost the EV ecosystem in India but it will also generate employment as well. This cluster is claimed to create around 6,000 jobs. The company has already acquired a four million square feet area for the cluster.

This cluster will be used for manufacturing electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. It is claimed to be used for the R&D of electric four-wheelers and other projects as well.

The EV company claims this cluster can address the existing challenges the electric vehicle industry currently faces in India. These include the raw material supply chain for EV manufacturing. The company further says that this hub will facilitate the growth of battery electric vehicles in India. WardWizard claims that it has already received letters of intent from six different companies to set up their plants at the facility.

It hopes more companies will come from the national and international sectors. These companies setting up their plants in the cluster will be provided with free land, electricity, manpower and infrastructure. In the last few years, Gujarat has come up as one of the major states in terms of manufacturing electric vehicles. Several companies have been setting up their EV manufacturing plants in the state. The cluster is expected to further boost that growth momentum.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 06:15 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric scooters Joy electric ev electric mobility
