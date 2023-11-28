The carmaker announced it will increase pricing of entire product range in India
Audi cars in India will be pricier from 1st January 2024
This means, if you are planning to buy an Audi sedan or SUV, you have to pay more money from the first day of next year
With this move, Audi cars in India will be pricier by around 2%
Audi claims this decision has been taken to offset rising production and operational costs
Audi hopes despite the price hike, its cars will continue to see good sales numbers
Audi sells a wide range of cars in India, including sedans and SUVs and performance cars and electric vehicles
Besides Audi in the luxury segment, several mass market carmakers too have announced price hike, effective from January 2024
Other luxury carmakers are also expected to follow Audi and hike prices of their cars soon