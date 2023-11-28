Audi is one of the major luxury carmakers in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 28, 2023

The carmaker announced it will increase pricing of entire product range in India

Audi cars in India will be pricier from 1st January 2024

This means, if you are planning to buy an Audi sedan or SUV, you have to pay more money from the first day of next year

With this move, Audi cars in India will be pricier by around 2%

 Check product page

Audi claims this decision has been taken to offset rising production and operational costs

Audi hopes despite the price hike, its cars will continue to see good sales numbers

Audi sells a wide range of cars in India, including sedans and SUVs and performance cars and electric vehicles

Besides Audi in the luxury segment, several mass market carmakers too have announced price hike, effective from January 2024

Other luxury carmakers are also expected to follow Audi and hike prices of their cars soon
Check more on Audi cars
Click Here