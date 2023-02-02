HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Readies Ev Blitz In Biggest Product Revamp, Includes 3 Suvs And 2 Sedans

Volvo readies EV blitz in biggest product revamp, includes 3 SUVs and 2 sedans

Volvo Cars is gearing up for an electric blitz to convert all its mainstay models - three SUVs and two sedans - into electric vehicles and to introduce a luxury electric van aimed at boosting sales in Asia, two people with knowledge of the plans said.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 16:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
As part of new EV lineup, Volvo unveiled the EX90 sport-utility crossover last year.
As part of new EV lineup, Volvo unveiled the EX90 sport-utility crossover last year.
As part of new EV lineup, Volvo unveiled the EX90 sport-utility crossover last year.
As part of new EV lineup, Volvo unveiled the EX90 sport-utility crossover last year.

The Swedish carmaker, wholly owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is expected to launch at least six new battery electric vehicles through 2026, the two people told Reuters.

Volvo has announced an objective to make its entire lineup fully electric by 2030. The company’s Australia unit has said it plans to sell only EVs in that market by 2026.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The previously unreported product plans amount to the largest revamp of Volvo’s model line-up since Geely acquired the brand from Ford Motor Co in 2010.

Under Geely, Volvo initially started to share technologies such as car platforms with Geely.

The makeover for Volvo, a Swedish brand that built a reputation for safety and utilitarian design, follows from a greater focus on customer trends in Asia and a push to win sales there, the people said.

The two people with knowledge of Volvo’s planning asked not to be named because details have not been announced by the company. Geely declined to comment.

Among the new battery electric cars being planned for the next four years is a Volvo-branded MPV or van that would be based on a vehicle Geely’s Zeekr brand sells in China.

Called the Zeekr 009, the hulking, battery-electric van, which starts at about 500,000 yuan ($74,179), offers three rows of seating.

The vehicle competes against the likes of the Toyota Alphard, a business or family van, with airplane business class-like seats for passengers that has proven popular in Asian markets such as China and Japan as a limousine alternative.

Volvo has moved development work on sedans and the coming people-mover model to its Shanghai research and development hub, they said. That centre, which has tripled its design staff to about 60 people, has recently moved to a new and larger building in Shanghai, one of the sources said.

The first of Volvo’s new planned electric models, the EX90 sport-utility crossover, was unveiled late last year. It is expected to hit showrooms in early 2024.

Other battery electric cars in the pipeline include electric versions of Volvo’s mainline products – the XC90, XC60 and XC40 crossover vehicles and the S60 and S90 sedans, the sources said.

Those mainline cars will follow Volvo’s established, simple design cues, but the new MPV will target buyers in China and other markets with a more “emotional" design that builds from the Zeekr 009, which features a massive, LED-illuminated grille, one of the sources said.

Volvo has carved out and sold its gasoline engine and hybrid powertrain operations to Geely.

The Chinese automaker has moved to combine all of its gasoline powertrain assets, including those from Volvo, with factories being carved out of Renault to create a new company focused on hybrid and gasoline engines.

Renault and Geely are working to finalise a deal to bring Saudi Aramco in as an investor and partner in that venture, Reuters has reported.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Cars Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Duster SUV to return soon? Renault-Nissan's India plan hints so, say report
Duster SUV to return soon? Renault-Nissan's India plan hints so, say report
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty Vibe
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty Vibe
Renault cars in India to meet BS 6 Step 2 emission norms, get new technology
Renault cars in India to meet BS 6 Step 2 emission norms, get new technology
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What to buy
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What to buy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city