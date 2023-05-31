Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Ex30 Interior Detailed In The New Teaser Image. Check Here

Volvo EX30 interior detailed in the new teaser image. Check here

Volvo has detailed the interior of its upcoming compact electric SUV EX30 in a fresh teaser image. The latest teaser image from the Swedish luxury car manufacturer shows the dashboard layout of the upcoming EV that is slated to break cover on June 7 and join the C40 and XC40 Recharge models in the company's lineup.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 May 2023, 16:20 PM
Follow us on:
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV will include a full-width sound bar on the dashboard, a single 12.3-inch screen, and sustainable interior materials.

The latest teaser image reveals that the upcoming electric car will have a single 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system grabbing the attention inside the cabin. Other features include a sound bar spanning the entire dashboard, freeing up space on the doors for additional storage, and enhancing the utility and practicality of the vehicle. Volvo claims that the upcoming electric SUV will come loaded with a host of recycled and renewable materials inside its cabin, ranging from flax to wool to recycled denim.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo S90
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo V90-cross-country
₹65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S60
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc90
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 16:20 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo EX30 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS