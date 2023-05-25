Volvo will unveil the EX30 EV on June 7 in Milan
Upon launch, it will join the Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge EVs
Volvo claims this small SUV will be the company's greenest EV to date
The SUV claims to come with substantial amount of recycled steel, aluminium and plastic across its body
Volvo says 17% of total steel and one quarter of aluminium onboard EX30 are recycled
17% of total plastic used in EX300 too is recycled
Upholstery material used in the car too comes as recycled to reduce CO2 footprint
Volvo EX30 could play key role in the company's 2040 carbon neutrality goal
The EX30 will be Volvo's first car to come with specially focussed safety features that will prevent deadly accident with cyclists