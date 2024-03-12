Volvo EVs to slash charging times by 30 per cent with this tech. Check details

Volvo Cars has made a strategic investment in UK-based startup Breathe Battery Technologies, aiming to enhance the charging experience for their upcoming electric vehicles (EVs), a report by Reuters stated. The collaboration between the two companies aims to reduce charging times by an impressive 30 per cent, a move that could enhance the appeal of EVs to consumers.

The exact amount of the investment made by the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the automaker's corporate venture capital arm, has not been disclosed. However, the partnership is expected to yield tangible results for Volvo Cars, with Breathe's innovative battery software slated to be integrated into new Volvo EVs within the next two to three years.

Breathe's algorithm-based charging software offers a unique solution by providing enhanced visibility into the health of individual cells within the battery pack. This allows EVs to charge at maximum power while ensuring safety and without compromising battery chemistry. According to Breathe CEO Ian Campbell, this technology represents just the beginning of a significant shift in battery technology towards being more software-defined.

In addition to faster charging times, Breathe's software also focuses on extending battery life and performance, a crucial factor for automakers. Campbell revealed that the startup is already working with a range of top-tier brands, including Volvo, to implement their battery-enhancing technology.

Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, emphasised on the customer-centric approach behind the investment, stating, "This really comes down to reducing a pain point for customers." By leveraging Breathe's technology, Volvo aims to address one of the key challenges faced by EVs: the lengthy charging times that deter some potential buyers.

The partnership between Volvo Cars and Breathe Battery Technologies exemplifies the ongoing innovation in the EV industry. As automakers strive to make EVs more accessible and appealing to consumers, advancements in battery technology, such as those offered by Breathe, are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric mobility.

In addition to collaborating with Volvo, Breathe is already making significant progress in the field of battery technology. Their software is currently available on 27 models of Oppo smartphones, where it has proven to enhance battery durability and performance, the company claimed.

