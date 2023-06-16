Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest addition to India's electric car lineup

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 16, 2023

With the pricing slated to be disclosed in August, the C40 Recharge's deliveries will commence in September 2023

The new C40 Recharge joins Volvo Car India's EV lineup that already has XC40 Recharge

XC40 Recharge comes as a boxy electric SUV promising 418 km range on a single charge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is priced at 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant featuring AWD

 Check product page

The upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced slightly higher, at around 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

India-spec C40 Recharge promises 420 km range on a single charge and 0-100 kmph sprint capaility in 4.7 seconds

The C40 Recharge gets a lot of similar styling elements as XC40 Recharge, while its coupe roofline makes the EV distinctive

Both the EVs share several elements inside the cabin as well

The C40 Recharge is expected to boost Volvo's market share in India's electric car segment
Check more about Volvo C40 Recharge
Click Here