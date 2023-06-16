With the pricing slated to be disclosed in August, the C40 Recharge's deliveries will commence in September 2023
The new C40 Recharge joins Volvo Car India's EV lineup that already has XC40 Recharge
XC40 Recharge comes as a boxy electric SUV promising 418 km range on a single charge
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is priced at ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant featuring AWD
The upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced slightly higher, at around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom)
India-spec C40 Recharge promises 420 km range on a single charge and 0-100 kmph sprint capaility in 4.7 seconds
The C40 Recharge gets a lot of similar styling elements as XC40 Recharge, while its coupe roofline makes the EV distinctive
Both the EVs share several elements inside the cabin as well
The C40 Recharge is expected to boost Volvo's market share in India's electric car segment