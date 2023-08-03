Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV India launch confirmed on September 4

Volvo Auto India will launch its next all-electric offering, the C40 Recharge coupe-SUV on September 4, 2023, the company has confirmed. The luxury SUV was showcased in India earlier this year and bookings are set to begin online in a few days from now. Deliveries are expected to begin in September itself, soon after the launch.

The Volvo C40 Recharge joins its sibling, the XC40 Recharge that’s already on sale in the country. The former differentiates itself with the coupe roofline that sets it apart with the raked windscreen and reworked LED taillights. Moreover, the tailgate has had to be redesigned as well while the taillights are slimmer and wider with a wraparound effect with new reverse lights in place.

The Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV gets a dual-motor setup in India with 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque

The front styling remains identical to the XC40 Recharge, the new C40 manages to carve its own identity, especially when viewed in profile. The coupe SUV will be the first offering from Volvo to get the new Pixel LED headlights. The units retain the Thor’s hammer LED DRLs though. The model rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

Inside, the new Volvo C40 Recharge mimics the XC40 Recharge with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, slim, vertically-stacked AC vents, a black finished cabin with wood inserts and premium leather upholstery. Volvo opts for an Android-based infotainment system in its cars and that’s been carried over on the C40 Recharge as well. The unit requires you to sign in with your Google ID like any Android device, offering direct access to features like Google Maps and Assistant, as well as the ability to download apps from the PlayStore on the car’s system. There’s an e-SIM embedded as well.

Other features on the C40 Recharge include sensor-based ADAS tech with autonomous driving ability, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, dual-zone climate control, a premium Harman Kardon sound system and more. The coupe body style compromises on luggage space at 413 litres as against 452 litres on the XC40 Recharge. Additionally, you get a 31-litre frunk storage space at the front.

The Volvo C40 Recharge gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an Android-based UI. It also gets a fully digital instrument console

On the powertrain front, the Volvo C40 Recharge will come with dual motors, one on each axle, which develop a combined 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than its SUV derivative. The coupe SUV can be charged from 0-100 per cent in just 27 minutes, should you plug it in a 150 kW DC fast charger.

The C40 Recharge is based on the brand’s CMA platform (Compact Modular Architecture) and draws power from a new generation battery pack. The 78 kWh unit offers a range of 530 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge, which is substantially more than the 418 km range on the XC40 Recharge, which still uses the older batteries.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will compete with the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, as well as Mercedes-Benz EQB upon arrival. Prices are expected to start from ₹60 lakh for the electric coupe SUV. Its unique body style gives it an edge over its rivals in the segment.

