HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Rules Out Hydrogen Cars, Will Focus On Evs Instead

Volkswagen rules out hydrogen cars, will focus on EVs instead

Volkswagen will refrain from making hydrogen-fuelled passenger cars in the foreseeable future. Instead, the German auto giant will focus on further developing electric vehicles, claimed Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer in an interaction with AutoBild Spain. He said that hydrogen as a fuel for vehicles has some big disadvantages compared to battery technology used in electric vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 17:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen wants to focus on electric vehicles instead of hydrogen as an alternate powertrain technology.
Volkswagen wants to focus on electric vehicles instead of hydrogen as an alternate powertrain technology.
Volkswagen wants to focus on electric vehicles instead of hydrogen as an alternate powertrain technology.
Volkswagen wants to focus on electric vehicles instead of hydrogen as an alternate powertrain technology.

Citing this reason, he further stated that hydrogen fuel cell technology is not for Volkswagen, at least not in the next ten years. “It's not competitive, especially not for passenger cars, the tanks take up space in the cabin. Maybe for commercial vehicles, but not in the passenger car. So, I don't see this happening in this decade. Not at Volkswagen," Schafer said.

Also Read : Budget 2023: Setback for luxury car buyers, custom duty hiked on imported cars

Volkswagen CEO sees greater opportunity for growth in pure electric vehicles, as more and more customers wish to switch from internal combustion engine-powered cars to electric vehicles, with its overall global sales in 2022 going down by seven per cent, but with impressive numbers on the EV front.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Interestingly, the German automaker's CEO's comment comes at a time when several global auto majors like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai and BMW are exploring hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative powertrain technology. These automakers are investing a great amount of money in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology. In fact, car brands like Toyota, Hyundai and Honda have launched their respective cars in the segment. BMW rolled out X5 with the technology. However, these don't seem to bother Volkswagen, as it aims to follow its own principle.

Interestingly, hydrogen is considered as a pure form of zero-emission fuel, as the only tailpipe emission coming from it is water. The main drawback infrastructure this technology is the high costs and lack of infrastructure to support this.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 17:09 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen hydrogen car electric car electric vehicle EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Volkswagen rules out hydrogen cars, will focus on EVs instead
Volkswagen rules out hydrogen cars, will focus on EVs instead
Bajaj Auto reports 4% increase in domestic sales in January at 1,40,428 units
Bajaj Auto reports 4% increase in domestic sales in January at 1,40,428 units
Mahindra Auto sells 32,915 SUVs with a 66% growth in January
Mahindra Auto sells 32,915 SUVs with a 66% growth in January
In China, Porsche blunder puts $148,000 Panamera on sale for just $18,000
In China, Porsche blunder puts $148,000 Panamera on sale for just $18,000
Hyundai India records 16.6% growth in January, sells 62,276 cars
Hyundai India records 16.6% growth in January, sells 62,276 cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city