HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Electric Cars Closing The Gap With Tesla, Claims Vw Ceo Herbert Diess

Volkswagen electric cars closing the gap with Tesla, claims VW CEO Herbert Diess

Volkswagen is reportedly to beat Tesla in terms of EV sales by 2024, claims a study.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2022, 01:23 PM
Volkswagen ID models have been getting increasing customer response.
Volkswagen ID models have been getting increasing customer response.
Volkswagen ID models have been getting increasing customer response.
Volkswagen ID models have been getting increasing customer response.

Volkswagen is slowly narrowing the gap between it and Tesla in the electric car market. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has said that the German automaker is in a good position behind Tesla in the global EV market and he also believes that VW can close the gap a little bit in the next months. Volkswagen is also expected to overtake Tesla in terms of electric vehicle sales by 2024, claims a Bloomberg Intelligence study. Interestingly, this revelation comes soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comment that Volkswagen is the second-best electric car brand in his opinion after Tesla.

(Also Read: Ather 450X facelift likely to get bigger battery, range of up to 146 kms: Report)

While the forecast suggests that Volkswagen would be able to beat Tesla in terms of sales volume of EVs, Elon Musk is sceptical about that projection. Musk said that he would not agree with the forecast. He instead praised Chinese carmakers before saying that Tesla is not really worried about other competitors. However, his recent comments on Volkswagen's electrification strategy suggest that Tesla is paying close attention to its German rival.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tesla delivered more than 936,000 EVs worldwide in 2021. Volkswagen on the other hand sold some 453,000 fully electric cars. This year, Tesla is on track to produce more than 1.5 million electric cars, Musk revealed in April. Volkswagen too is rapidly electrifying its fleet of vehicles and increasing production numbers to keep pace with the rising demand.

The German auto giant has earmarked some $55 billion through 2026 to develop and produce electric cars. This includes setting up a new EV factory in Germany and it also plans to build up to six battery factories across Europe. Over the last few years, Volkswagen has been focusing heavily on electrification. It has launched its dedicated ID division as well, which is responsible for making electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 01:23 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Volkswagen electric cars closing the gap with Tesla, claims VW CEO Herbert Diess
Volkswagen electric cars closing the gap with Tesla, claims VW CEO Herbert Diess
Audi e-tron is most searched-for electric vehicle in US: Study
Audi e-tron is most searched-for electric vehicle in US: Study
Hyundai is quietly dominating the US electric car market: Report
Hyundai is quietly dominating the US electric car market: Report
Toyota Kirloskar auto parts unit launches electrified components line
Toyota Kirloskar auto parts unit launches electrified components line
Maruti Suzuki bets big on hybrids over electric vehicles
Maruti Suzuki bets big on hybrids over electric vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city