HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Visiting Goa? Your Rental Car And Bike May Soon Be Electric Only

Visiting Goa? Your rental car and bike may soon be electric only

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that it will be made mandatory for all new tourist vehicles in the state registered from 1 January 2024 to be electric vehicles, Hindustan Times reported. This means that next year onwards, when you visit Goa, your rental scooter or can could be an electric model only. Further, it will be made mandatory for permit holders having multiple tourist taxis, rent-a-bike and rent-a-cab operators to retrofit 30% of the fleet to EV by June 2024.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2023, 17:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric scooter.
File photo of an electric scooter.

The minister made these announcements as he spoke at the inaugural ‘Energy Transition Working Group’ meeting on enabling policies to accelerate electric mobility. Addressing the gathering at the event, he also said that going forward all government purchases of light motor vehicles will also be electric vehicles only. "New government light motor vehicles purchased from January 2024 will mandatorily be EVs," he said.

Also Read : Mumbai to Goa in less than five hours? New highway to be ready by 2024: Gadkari

Citing the reason for this move, Sawant said that the the state’s vehicle density is 4.5 times higher than the national average, largely due to tourism. Goa is ranked 15th in the world in terms of vehicle density as more than 85 lakh tourists visit the state each year while the actual population of the state is 15 lakh.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Thus, tourist vehicles form a major part of the vehicle density and thus are a major contributor to increased carbon emissions in the state due to a large number of taxis, rental vehicles and buses that tourists use to commute. "Based on the recent study carried out by GIZ, 40% of total carbon emissions generated in Goa are due to vehicular operations," Sawant said.

Electrification of these vehicles is in line with the country's ambition of accelerating the adoption of such vehicles. “Diesel and petrol are dying technologies. And they will soon be dead, and the age of electric vehicles is inevitable soon," said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant while speaking at the G20 Sherpa event.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2023, 17:40 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric mobility electric scooter

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.