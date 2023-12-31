2024 Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 9

Bajaj Auto is all set to introduce the updated Chetak electric scooter in the market soon. The two-wheeler giant will introduce the 2024 Chetak on January 9 and the e-scooter is expected to arrive with a host of subtle and major revisions to the styling and mechanicals. Bajaj silently introduced the 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane variant earlier this month and we expect the bulk of the upgrades to now arrive on the top-spec Chetak Premium variant.

Leaked documents suggested that the 2024 Bajaj Chetak will arrive with significant upgrades creating better distinctions between the Urbane and Premium variants. The electric scooter is expected to get a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 127 km (IDC) on a single charge. The unit will replace the 2.88 kWh battery on the current model which offers 113 km on a single charge. The leaked documents also suggested a charging time of 4 hours 30 minutes from 0-100 per cent.

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched recently was updated with more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak is also expected to get a higher top speed of 73 kmph as against 63 kmph on the current model. But the big update will be the new TFT screen that will replace the round LCD unit currently seen on the model. Expect to see features like turn-by-turn navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), remote lock/unlock, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The under-seat storage capacity will also reportedly go up to 21 litres from the current 18 litres.

The Bajaj Chetak is the only e-scooter to get an all-metal body. It is also one of the best-built Bajaj two-wheelers to go on sale. First launched in 2020, Bajaj has been making incremental updates to its maiden electric scooter over the years and this upgrade should mark a substantial change in the model’s performance and usability.

Also, expect to see a price bump with the latest revision. The upgrades will particularly help Bajaj to position the Chetak more competitively against rivals like the TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Simple One, Ola S1 Pro and the like.

