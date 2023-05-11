UP EV Policy: Govt to give subsidy for skill development in manufacturing units

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has made new provisions in its electric vehicle (EV) policy in a bid to promote the manufacturing of battery-powered automobiles in the state. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government will provide subsidies and incentives to those investing in skill development of employees in EV manufacturing units.

Apart from the skill development subsidy to be provided to companies investing in EV manufacturing in the state, a separate financial incentive to train the employees in a particular year, will also be provided. Provision for the latter too has been made in the EV Manufacturing and Mobility Policy of the state, as per a government statement.

As per these provisions, “A one-time subsidy at the rate of ₹5,000 per employee per year will be provided to a maximum of 50 employees in the form of reimbursement of stipend for all defined manufacturing projects". A subsidy will also be paid for training a maximum of 10 employees in a particular year.

However, these subsidies will only be applicable to those employees who are already employed in the applicant manufacturing unit for a period of 12 months before joining the training programme. Further, the training programme will have to be certified by National Skill Development Corporation or Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission or any central or State University, College and ITI or Polytechnic, the government statement added.

The projects will get a letter of comfort by the state government for promotion under the policy on the 'First Come, First Serve' basis. These projects will have to meet certain conditions such as commencement of commercial production and the aggregate of all financial incentives not exceeding 100 per cent of the fixed capital investment.

In a separate development, a Hong Kong-based company - Tauschen International Ltd, a part of the Tauschen Group of Companies, has signed an MoU with the UP government to invest in the EV manufacturing sector in the state on a large scale.

