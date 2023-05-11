HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Up Ev Policy: Govt To Give Subsidy For Skill Development In Manufacturing Units

UP EV Policy: Govt to give subsidy for skill development in manufacturing units

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has made new provisions in its electric vehicle (EV) policy in a bid to promote the manufacturing of battery-powered automobiles in the state. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government will provide subsidies and incentives to those investing in skill development of employees in EV manufacturing units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 13:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only

Apart from the skill development subsidy to be provided to companies investing in EV manufacturing in the state, a separate financial incentive to train the employees in a particular year, will also be provided. Provision for the latter too has been made in the EV Manufacturing and Mobility Policy of the state, as per a government statement.

Also Read : Baseless and misleading: GSI debunks report of lithium found in Rajasthan

As per these provisions, “A one-time subsidy at the rate of 5,000 per employee per year will be provided to a maximum of 50 employees in the form of reimbursement of stipend for all defined manufacturing projects". A subsidy will also be paid for training a maximum of 10 employees in a particular year.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

However, these subsidies will only be applicable to those employees who are already employed in the applicant manufacturing unit for a period of 12 months before joining the training programme. Further, the training programme will have to be certified by National Skill Development Corporation or Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission or any central or State University, College and ITI or Polytechnic, the government statement added.

The projects will get a letter of comfort by the state government for promotion under the policy on the 'First Come, First Serve' basis. These projects will have to meet certain conditions such as commencement of commercial production and the aggregate of all financial incentives not exceeding 100 per cent of the fixed capital investment.

In a separate development, a Hong Kong-based company - Tauschen International Ltd, a part of the Tauschen Group of Companies, has signed an MoU with the UP government to invest in the EV manufacturing sector in the state on a large scale.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city