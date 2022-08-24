Ultraviolette F77 test rides to start from September 2022

HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 is an electric performance motorcycle that will go on sale in India soon. The pre-bookings for the motorcycle are already open.
The F77 has a claimed riding range of between 130 km to 150 km. 
Ultraviolette has announced that they will be starting test rides for the general public at the beginning of September 2022. The company has already received 65,000 pre-order interests from across 190 countries, of which India, the USA, and Europe represent a significant part of these numbers. Ultraviolette has been developing the F77 for at least the past two years. The launch of the motorcycle got pushed because of the pandemic and semi-conductor shortage issue and underestimation of how long it takes to develop a vehicle and enter production.

Ultraviolette designed the F77 as an electric performance motorcycle. It has taken a lot of inspiration from the aviation industry. The design of the F77 is very aggressive. Ultraviolette designed and engineered the F77 from the ground up in India.

The manufacturer will offer the F77 in three colour schemes. There is Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. There will be a TFT display that shows vital information and the switches will be backlit. The motorcycle should feel rather light because it has a kerb weight of 158 kg. The seat height should not be a problem for most people as it measures 800 mm.

Ultraviolette F77 has a top speed of 147 kmph.
The battery capacity of the Ultraviolette F77 is 4.2 kWh. There is a 1 kW charger that will be offered as standard and a 3 kW portable charger. The standard charger will take 5 hours to charge the battery whereas the Fast charger will take 1.5 hours.

The F77 can hit a top speed of 147 kmph. The riding range is between 130 km to 150 km. The max power output is rated at 33.5 hp and the peak torque output is 90 Nm. The motorcycle can hit 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds. There are three riding modes on offer, Eco, Sport and Insane.

