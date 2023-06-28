Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS partners Zomato to deploy over 10,000 iQube electric scooters

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced thatit has partnered with food-delivery platform Zomato to strengthen its electrification journey. Under the partnership, 50 TVS iQube scooters were provided to Zomato delivery partners at an event in Hyderabad through a fleet operator - Chartered Bikes Pvt Ltd x BLive. The two-wheeler major will deploy a total of 10,000 iQube scooters in a span of two years.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 15:30 PM
A total of 50 TVS iQube electric scooters have been provided to Zomato delivery partners at an event in Hyderabad.

The association between both the parties has been made across six strategic areas including product, charging ecosystem, sustainability targets and digital integrations. TVS' battery-powered scooters will enable Zomato delivery partners to make green last-mile deliveries. The onboarded partners will also have access to charging stations within their radius and receive smooth digital integration.

The association is in line with both the companies' commitment towards green and sustainable mobility solutions. While TVS aims to engage its electric scooters across diverse mobility segments, Zomato aims to accelerate EV adoption through its last-mile delivery partners. “With the success of TVS iQube, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs," said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 15:30 PM IST
